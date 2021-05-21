aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

