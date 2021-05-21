Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce sales of $6.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21,900%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $59.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $66.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.48 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$12.82 on Thursday. 1,712,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,164,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

