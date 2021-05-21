Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Cut to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,303. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

