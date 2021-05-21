Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.