Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32. The firm has a market cap of C$487.93 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.14. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$7.93 and a 12-month high of C$12.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.