Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock worth $84,764,840. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Avantor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Avantor by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 220,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

