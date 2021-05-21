Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) & Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Financial Contrast

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avid Technology and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 5.19% -11.17% 6.05% Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avid Technology and Duck Creek Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $411.79 million 3.19 $7.60 million $0.36 80.64 Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 23.77 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -347.55

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avid Technology and Duck Creek Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Duck Creek Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75

Avid Technology presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 28.52%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $48.30, suggesting a potential upside of 26.34%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Duck Creek Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

