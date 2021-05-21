Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.56

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 3485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

