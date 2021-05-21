Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 14,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 541,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

