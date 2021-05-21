Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

