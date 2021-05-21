B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74.

In related news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $10,005,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $5,771,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $11,240,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

