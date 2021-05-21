Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

