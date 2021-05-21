Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.31. 5,151,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884,642. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CLSA upped their price target on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.11.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.