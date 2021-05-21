Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.31. 5,151,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884,642. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CLSA upped their price target on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.11.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

