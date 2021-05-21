Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 339,700 Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of NuCana worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NuCana by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. NuCana plc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Research analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

