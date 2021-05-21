Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 16,220 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,491,000 after buying an additional 168,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $263.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

