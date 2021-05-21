Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,626,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,897 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $49,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

