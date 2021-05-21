Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.93% of Digimarc worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

