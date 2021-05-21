Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $32.25 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $32,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $189.91 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $192.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

