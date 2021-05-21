Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,283 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.69% of Berkeley Lights worth $56,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861 in the last ninety days.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

