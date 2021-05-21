Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.06

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.06 ($3.69) and traded as high as GBX 308.60 ($4.03). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 308.20 ($4.03), with a volume of 1,071,848 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

