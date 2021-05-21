Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

