Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

MDT stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.