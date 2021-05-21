BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells $359,050.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,652,752.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bf Bank Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00.

BANF opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $2,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

