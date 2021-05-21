Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $602.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

