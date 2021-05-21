Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 500,000 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,605,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 4.95% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $90.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

