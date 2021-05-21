Bank of Nova Scotia Has $80.32 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zynga were worth $80,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock worth $4,212,300. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

