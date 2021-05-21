Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 169,875 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 192.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $62,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $253.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

