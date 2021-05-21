Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 52,122 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,122 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.79% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $71,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

