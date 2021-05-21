Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 717,447 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 717,447 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

