Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Baozun has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

