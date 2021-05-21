Barclays Begins Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $52.70. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. Avangrid has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

