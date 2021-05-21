Barclays Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $85.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.
Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
