Barclays Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $85.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

