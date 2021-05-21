Barclays Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPLX. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

