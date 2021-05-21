Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Canaccord Genuity restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.71.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

