Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.71.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

