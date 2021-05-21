Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 143,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 302,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

