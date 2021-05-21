Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stake Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 302.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $82.96 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

