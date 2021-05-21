Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bayer’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q1. Its crop science division is making a good progress. The company is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen its position across portfolios, efficiency and structural measures, including the divestiture of the Animal Health business unit and the Consumer Health brands-Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s. Bayer also sold its 60% interest in German site services provider, Currenta. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Asklepios will strengthen Bayer’s cell and gene therapy platform. Restructuring initiatives should help the bottom line. However, Bayer is facing generic competition for many of its products, including the Yaz franchise. Also, Bayer’s dependence on the pharmaceutical segment for growth is concerning. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAYRY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

BAYRY opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

