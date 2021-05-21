Beaxy 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,452.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $3,452.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.01096577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00057901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.85 or 0.09393364 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.