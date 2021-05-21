Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 46,332 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 238.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter.

PAUG stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

