Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,273 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

ZBRA opened at $493.88 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $16,715,187. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

