Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 30,862 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 1,299.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at $9,537,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 268,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 7.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January alerts:

BJAN opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.