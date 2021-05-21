Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,137 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $12,919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,983.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 603,722 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

