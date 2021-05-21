Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $152.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.