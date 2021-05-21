Benchmark Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $160.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

