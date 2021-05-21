Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.