Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 308 ($4.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 326.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.96. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

In other John Menzies news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

