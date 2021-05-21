Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

NYSE CRH opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $37,270,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $312,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $953,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 353.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

