Beyond Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $341,592.00 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.89 million and $341,592.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00373157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00200664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004069 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00877393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,708,545 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

