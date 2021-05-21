BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,150 shares.The stock last traded at $61.37 and had previously closed at $63.75.

Several research firms have commented on BBL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after buying an additional 302,980 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

